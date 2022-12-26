Haris Rauf comes to wife’s defence, says she doesn’t use social media

Haris Rauf, the Pakistani sprinter who recently married his classmate Muzna Masood Malik, has confirmed that his wife does not use social media.

Haris and Muzna Malik married on Saturday in Islamabad. The wedding was one of the year’s biggest celebrity weddings. In Islamabad, a star-studded nikah ceremony was held.

Cricketers like Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shahid Afridi attended the nikah ceremony. Lahore Qalandars’ owners and head coach were also among the guests.

Taking to Twitter, the fast bowler clarified that his bride doesn’t use social media.

“Hello everyone, I just want to make it clear that my wife, Muzna Masood Malik, is not on any social media platforms. She does not have an official account. Please be cautious of any scams. Thank you so much for all of your prayers and good wishes,” he wrote.

