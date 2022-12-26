Jennifer Garner reunited with Mark Ruffalo for another film

Jennifer Garner got to collaborate on another movie with Mark Ruffalo, who portrayed her love interest in 13 Going on 30, making the reunion all the more memorable.

“It was wonderful,” Garner said on Good Morning America in March about shooting The Adam Project with Ruffalo. “We were playing a married couple and we just had this instant comfort, and obviously there’s just such a connection and a warmth.

It was actually a really beautiful experience to revisit that relationship.”

The Friends cast reunited for one final public celebration of their popular show, and it was a very emotional occasion.

“It was a sucker punch in the heart in a way,” Jennifer Aniston said on SiriusXM’s Gayle King in the House shortly after the Friends special was released on HBO Max in May 2021. “It was for all of us, I think. Even Courteney [Cox] we got tears out of.”

The cast got to go around their old sets, which increased the nostalgia of the trip down memory lane. Later in the special,

the group revealed they would not be publicly reuniting for the show again.

“We romanticized it, but you also have to remember we haven’t been there [since the series finale],” Aniston explained at the time. “And that time was a very specific time when we were saying goodbye to something that we didn’t want to, we cared deeply about, but we knew it was the time to say goodbye. Our lives were ahead of us. We had our future ahead of us.”

“It almost felt like time had stopped and we had traveled through time,” the Morning Show host continued. There is both good and tragedy in that, as well.

Regarding Paul Wesley and Ian Somerhalder, they made a business out of their post-The Vampire Diaries reunion and continued to collaborate.

“The reality is we would finish shooting and we’d go to the bar or we’d go to our homes or whatever, but we’d always kick back and have a bourbon, so we developed this love for bourbon,” Wesley told Entertainment Weekly in April 2021 about creating a whiskey brand based off their fictional characters’ love for the drink. Wesley continued: “So we fell in love with it. And when the show ended we finally had some time and we really put this thing together. We’re just so proud of it.”