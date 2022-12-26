Pankaj Tripathi transforms into Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee for Main Atal Hoon

As the world celebrates the birth anniversary of India’s three-time Prime Minister, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Bhanushali Studios Limited & Legend Studios on this special occasion unravel the first-ever look of Pankaj Tripathi as Atal Bihari Vajpayee in the film.

Main Atal Hoon revolves around the journey of our multifaceted ex-Prime Minister who was also a poet, a statesman, a leader and a humanitarian. Ever since makers announced that Pankaj Tripathi will be essaying the role of Atal Ji in his biopic, audiences were waiting with bated breath to see Pankaj Tripathi in the avatar of our ex-Prime Minister. Well, the wait is over as makers released the motion poster of ‘Main ATAL Hoon’ and we bet audiences will be startled by Pankaj Tripathi’s commendable first look as Atal Ji.

Helmed by National Award-winning director, Ravi Jadhav and written by Utkarsh Naithani, the film will release in December 2023. The music for the film will be composed by Salim-Sulaiman with lyrics by Sameer, while Sonu Nigam has rendered vocals for the motion video announcement.

Main Atal Hoon presented by Bhanushali Studios Limited and Legend Studios, is produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Sandeep Singh, Sam Khan & Kamlesh Bhanushali and co-produced by Zeeshan Ahmad and Shivv Sharma.