Has Aliza Sultan joined showbiz since her split from Feroze Khan?

Pakistani actor Feroze Khan and ex-wife Syeda Aliza Sultan announced their divorce around three months ago, but they are still in the news due to issues with child custody and other post-divorce issues.

Aliza and Khan are currently involved in a legal dispute for alimony and child custody. Aliza previously accused Khan of domestic abuse, adultery, and blackmail in her statement. Aliza also disclosed physical abuse that occurred during her marriage, which attracted the attention of some in the entertainment field, including leading stars, who shunned Feroze. Aliza published her most recent photograph for Shaposh as the judicial procedures went on. She appears stunned while wearing traditional clothing in the photographs. “The sunlight paints us gold,” she said in her letter.

She disabled the comment despite receiving thousands of “likes” in a few of days in order to prevent trolling.

The general population and A-list Lollywood actors both showed support for the mother of two. Khan, though, denied the accusations, calling them “baseless.”

A family court ordered Feroze to provide the kids of the divorced couple with adequate child support earlier this week. The monthly maintenance, healthcare, education, and other expenses for the children will be covered by the alimony or child support.

The family court ordered the Khuda Aur Muhabbat 3 famed star to pay PKR 50,000 for his son, and PKR 30,000 for the daughter, totaling PKR 80,000 per month.