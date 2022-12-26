Pakistan Trade House in Kyrgyzstan to help promote bilateral trade: envoy

Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Pakistan Ulanbek Totuiaev on Sunday underlined the importance of the opening of the Pakistan Trade House in Kyrgyzstan for promoting Pakistani products besides attracting investors and buyers in the market and further moving to the Eurasian economic union. Speaking at a reception hosted in Lahore in his honour by Chairman Kyrgyzstan Trade House Meher Kashif Younis who is also Coordinator to Federal Tax Ombudsman and Vice President Gold Ring Economic Forum, a think-thank, Ulanbek said more Kyrgyzstan Trade Houses will be established in other major cities of Pakistan for direct interaction of business community of either country to promote bilateral trade and tap huge potentials through regional connectivity which he added is need of the hour in the prevailing global scenario. He called upon the chambers of commerce and industry to come forward and encash the existing market of Kyrgyzstan and adjacent states of the region.