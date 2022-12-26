ICCI celebrates Christmas with Christian Community

The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry organized a Cake Cutting ceremony to celebrate the Merry Christmas with the Christian community. Pastor Babar Waris, Pastor Petros Joseph, Ch. Ashraf Farzand Convener ICCI Interfaith Committee, Jamil Khokhar, Maqbool Khokhar, Sharon Masih, Waqas Bhatti, Tariq Piyara, Victam Jan, Ch. Ishaq, Ch. Shaukat, Ch. Liaquat, Pervez Jazbi and a large number of people from the Christian community attended the event. Speaking at the occasion, Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry said that the Christian community is playing an important role in the economic development of Pakistan, which is laudable. He said that Christians around the world are celebrating the birthday of Jesus Christ who was a symbol of peace, brotherhood and respect for the entire humanity. He said that Jesus Christ not only healed the ailing humanity, he also preached the divine values of tolerance, love and compassion, which are kept in high esteem in Islam as well. He said that Pakistan needs adoption of these values to emerge as a strong country.