Polls open as Turkish Cypriots vote in local elections

Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (AA/APP:Polls opened in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) as residents began voting in Sunday’s local elections.

A total of 208,236 registered voters are eligible to cast their votes in 768 ballot boxes across the country. Voters will choose 18 mayors, 220 city council members, 240 headmen and 960 council of elders, according to the country’s Supreme Election Board (YSK).

Turkish Cypriots will decide on 67 candidates, six of them women, for the mayoral posts.

Voting started at 8 a.m. local time (0600GMT), with polls to close at 6 p.m. (1600GMT).

Partners in the TRNC’s ruling coalition — the National Unity Party, Democrat Party, and Rebirth Party — are participating in the elections as a full alliance.