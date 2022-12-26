Security put on high alert in Islamabad

After the recent suicide blast incident, Islamabad Police put security on high alert in the federal capital. Due to the critical security situation in the country, the Islamabad Capital Territory Police has tightened security at the entry and exit points of the federal capital. The police officials have instructed the citizens of Islamabad to keep important documents with them including computerised national identity cards (CNICs) besides appealing to the residents to corporate with the on-duty cops during checking process in the Red Zone and other areas. Earlier this week, a policeman was martyred and six others, including four fellow cops, were injured in a suicide blast reported in Islamabad’s I-10/4 Sector. The martyred policeman was identified as Head Constable Adeel Hussain. On Sunday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif formally issued a directive for the grant of Shuhada package to Shaheed Adeel Hussain. The prime minister also directed for handing over a cheque worth Rs10 million as a financial package to the bereaved family of late taxi driver Syed Sajjad Haider Shah, the PM Office Media Wing said in a press release. The deputy commissioner Islamabad would hand over this cheque to the bereaved family. The Prime Minister’s Office issued directives to the Ministry of Interior for taking necessary steps in this regard.