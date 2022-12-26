Maxmium rights ensured to minorities: Cheema

Spokesperson to CM and Punjab government Musarrat Jamsheed Cheema in her message in connection with 25th December congratulated the Christian community on the eve of Christmas across the country as white colour in the national flag represents the minorities. The role of minorities especially of Christians remained decisive in the Pakistan movement. Maximum number of rights being given to the minorities among the regional countries are granted in Pakistan. The 147th birth anniversary of the founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah reminds us of his great sacrifices rendered to attain a separate homeland for the Muslims of the subcontinent. In the light of the sayings of Hazrat Quaid-e-Azam RA Pakistan is a fort of Muslim Ummah. This day reminds us to make a firm resolve of unity, faith, discipline along with sacrificing our vested interests for the sake of our country.

The identity of a separate homeland is indebted to the untiring efforts of Quaid-e-Azam RA.Quaid-e-Azam worked arduously day in and day out to culminate and fulfil the dream of Allama Iqbal RA. Quaid-e-Azam performed exemplary services to awaken the consciousness of an independent and a sovereign state among the people of the subcontinent. Chairman PTI Imran Khan is striving for Haqeeqi Azadi in the light of the sayings of Quaid-e-Azam. The leadership of Imran Khan is inevitable in order to get rid of usurpers and plunderers in the country. It is indispensable to adhere to the teachings of the founder of the nation Quaid-e-Azam for the prevalence and rule of constitution as well as law in Pakistan. Later, in a message issued on Twitter Musarrat Jamsheed Cheema stated that the price of a flour bag in Karachi has reached up to rupees 2500 censuring that when Zardari will buy conscience by spending crore of rupees then the masses will feel the pinch of non availability of bread. Zardari is a termite and to get rid of him is utmost necessary.