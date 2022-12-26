KP IGP inaugurates CTD police station in Kohat

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police (IGP), Moazzam Jah Ansari on Sunday inaugurated newly constructed police station of Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) in Kohat.Regional Police Officer Kohat Tahir Ayub, District Police Officer Kohat Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani, SP Operations Kohat Bilal Ahmad, SP CTD Kohat Region Fazal Wahid, and SP Special Branch Khan were also present during the ceremony. IGP KP expressed satisfaction over the functioning of CTD police station in Kohat and visited different sections of the station. He reviewed the internal and external security and inspected the CCTV monitoring system. Speaking on the occasion, He said that policemen are responsible to protect lives and properties of people and to deal with different challenges including terrorism. He said that several measures are being taken for development of infrastructure and providing honorarium to police employees. He said that the objective of CTD police station in Kohat region was to eradicate terrorism and militancy from the area and to cope with other natures of crimes. He said no leniency would be tolerated for those found guilty of taking law in hands and stern action would be taken against criminals. Later, IGP KP chaired a performance review meeting in Police Club Kohat. He was briefed about the law and order situation in the region, police performance and actions taken by CTD in various cities of Kohat region.