Today’s gold prices in Pakistan – 26 December 2022

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 175,900 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 150,810. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 138,430 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 161,450. Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities. City Gold Silver Lahore PKR 175,900 PKR 2,050 Karachi PKR 175,900 PKR 2,050 Islamabad PKR 175,900 PKR 2,050 Peshawar PKR 175,900 PKR 2,050 Quetta PKR 175,900 PKR 2,050 Sialkot PKR 175,900 PKR 2,050 Attock PKR 175,900 PKR 2,050 Gujranwala PKR 175,900 PKR 2,050 Jehlum PKR 175,900 PKR 2,050 Multan PKR 175,900 PKR 2,050 Bahawalpur PKR 175,900 PKR 2,050 Gujrat PKR 175,900 PKR 2,050 Nawabshah PKR 175,900 PKR 2,050 Chakwal PKR 175,900 PKR 2,050 Hyderabad PKR 175,900 PKR 2,050 Nowshehra PKR 175,900 PKR 2,050 Sargodha PKR 175,900 PKR 2,050 Faisalabad PKR 175,900 PKR 2,050 Mirpur PKR 175,900 PKR 2,050