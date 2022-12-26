Daily Times

Monday, December 26, 2022


Today’s gold prices in Pakistan – 26 December 2022

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 175,900 on Monday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 150,810. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 138,430 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 161,450.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 175,900 PKR 2,050
Karachi PKR 175,900 PKR 2,050
Islamabad PKR 175,900 PKR 2,050
Peshawar PKR 175,900 PKR 2,050
Quetta PKR 175,900 PKR 2,050
Sialkot PKR 175,900 PKR 2,050
Attock PKR 175,900 PKR 2,050
Gujranwala PKR 175,900 PKR 2,050
Jehlum PKR 175,900 PKR 2,050
Multan PKR 175,900 PKR 2,050
Bahawalpur PKR 175,900 PKR 2,050
Gujrat PKR 175,900 PKR 2,050
Nawabshah PKR 175,900 PKR 2,050
Chakwal PKR 175,900 PKR 2,050
Hyderabad PKR 175,900 PKR 2,050
Nowshehra PKR 175,900 PKR 2,050
Sargodha PKR 175,900 PKR 2,050
Faisalabad PKR 175,900 PKR 2,050
Mirpur PKR 175,900 PKR 2,050

 

 

