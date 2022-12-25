Quaid-e-Azam’s principles essential for uplifting country: Balochistan CM

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Saturday said that today we should pledge to play our full role for the stability of the country and the promotion of national unity by putting aside political and group differences and according to the vision of Quaid-e-Azam for achieving the goal of a stable, democratic and prosperous Pakistan. In his message on the birthday anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, he said that the country was facing challenges, and maintaining complete unity in our ranks and upholding the golden principles of the father of the nation is the need of the hour. He said that Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s principles of unity, organization, and trust provide the basis for making Pakistan a stable state, and the implementation of these principles was necessary. “According to the vision of the father of the nation, we can only pay our respects by promoting tolerance, enlightenment and democracy in Pakistan,” he said. He said that the traditional enemy of Pakistan has started conspiracies to destabilize our homeland, but the entire nation was determined to thwart these conspiracies through unity and agreement.