Sanjrani, Zardari greet Christian community on Christmas

Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani and the PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari on Saturday greeted Christian community living across the globe on the auspicious and important occasion of Christmas. The Senate chairman in his message said Christmas manifested love and mutual respect. “Peaceful coexistence can be promoted by giving more respect to each other’s beliefs and ideas. Every religion of the world teaches peace and patience, the Senate Chairman said and added that Pakistan believed in promoting inter-faith and inter-religious harmony,” he said. Reiterating the government’s resolve to empower the minorities socially, economically and politically for the national development, he said minorities are enjoying complete freedom in country and effective legislation has been ensured in the Upper House to provide the fundamental rights to the minorities. The Upper House has taken commendable steps for inter-faith harmony and protection of minority rights, he said. Asif Zardari in his message said, “The role of the Christian community for the development of the country since its inception has been remarkable.” he said in a message issued by his office. Zardari said that Quaid-e-Awam Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto gave the right of equal citizens to all non-Muslim citizens in the 1973 Constitution and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto defended the fundamental rights of non-Muslim citizens.