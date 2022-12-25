President condoles with families of martyrs

President Dr Arif Alvi held telephonic conversation with the bereaved families of the security personnel who embraced Shahadat during Bannu terrorist attack, and expressed his condolences. The president held separate conversations with the bereaved family members of Shaheed Subedar Major Khursheed Ahmed and Shaheed Sepoy Saeed Ahmed. The president also expressed condolence with the father of Naik Abid who embraced Shahadat in a suicide attack in Miranshah, North Waziristan tribal district, on December 19, the President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release. While expressing sympathies with the bereaved families, the president prayed for them to bear the loss with equanimity. He also paid tribute to the valour and sacrifices of the security personnel who laid down their lives for the motherland.