Myanmar’s Suu Kyi to hear final verdicts in junta trial

A Myanmar junta court could hand down the final verdicts in an 18-month trial of Aung San Suu Kyi next week, closing the latest chapter in the military’s decades-long battle with the democracy figurehead. The Nobel laureate, 77, has already been found guilty on 14 charges ranging from corruption to illegally importing walkie-talkies and breaching the official secrets act. Since her trial began she has been seen only once — in grainy state media photos from a bare courtroom — and has been reliant on lawyers to relay messages to the world. Many in Myanmar’s democracy struggle she has dominated for decades have abandoned her core principle of non-violence, with “People’s Defence Forces” clashing regularly with the military across the country. The nation has been in turmoil since generals seized power last year and deposed Suu Kyi’s civilian government. Final arguments for her trial on five remaining corruption charges are set for Monday and verdicts are expected shortly after.