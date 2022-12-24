Rapper Tory Lanez guilty of shooting Megan Thee Stallion, US jury finds

Rapper Tory Lanez was found guilty Friday of shooting Megan Thee Stallion in an argument after a celebrity party near Hollywood in 2020. A trial in Los Angeles heard how he had ordered her to “Dance, bitch” as he shot at her feet when she got out of a car they were both riding in. Lanez, 30, who pleaded not guilty, was convicted of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, discharging a firearm with gross negligence and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle. Jurors took just a few hours to return their verdicts after a trial that had heard how the “WAP” hitmaker had been in a car with Lanez, his bodyguard and her friend Kelsey Harris after a party at Kylie Jenner’s luxury home in July of 2020. Megan Thee Stallion — whose real name is Megan Pete — told the court how she and Lanez had developed an intimate relationship in the months before the incident. Harris, who only learned of the sexual relationship that night, had a “crush” on Lanez, she told the court, and an argument then erupted in the car, with Megan Thee Stallion demanding to be let out of the vehicle.