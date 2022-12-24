Daily Times

Your right to know Sunday, December 25, 2022


Rapper Tory Lanez guilty of shooting Megan Thee Stallion, US jury finds

AFP

Rapper Tory Lanez was found guilty Friday of shooting Megan Thee Stallion in an argument after a celebrity party near Hollywood in 2020. A trial in Los Angeles heard how he had ordered her to “Dance, bitch” as he shot at her feet when she got out of a car they were both riding in. Lanez, 30, who pleaded not guilty, was convicted of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, discharging a firearm with gross negligence and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle. Jurors took just a few hours to return their verdicts after a trial that had heard how the “WAP” hitmaker had been in a car with Lanez, his bodyguard and her friend Kelsey Harris after a party at Kylie Jenner’s luxury home in July of 2020. Megan Thee Stallion — whose real name is Megan Pete — told the court how she and Lanez had developed an intimate relationship in the months before the incident. Harris, who only learned of the sexual relationship that night, had a “crush” on Lanez, she told the court, and an argument then erupted in the car, with Megan Thee Stallion demanding to be let out of the vehicle.

Submit a Comment