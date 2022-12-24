Arthur strong candidate to return as Pakistan head coach

LAHORE: Mickey Arthur, who is a South African legend and has coached multiple teams including Pakistan, is a strong candidate for the head coach position of green shirts.

Incumbent head coach Saqlain Mushtaq and bowling coach Shaun Tait – who were hired in February 2022 for a year – may not be retained by the Najam Sethi-led new management of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), according to sources.

However, National High-Performance Centre’s batting coach Mohammad Yousuf was given assignments with the national team on a series-to-series basis by the PCB.

The sources said that the PCB will soon initiate the process of appointing new batting, bowling, and head coaches.

The newly appointed chairman of the PCB’s management committee, Najam Sethi has hinted at hiring a foreign coach for the team.

The sources said that Arthur had coached the national squad from 2016 to 2019 and Pakistan won the Champions Trophy in 2017 under him. They said that the members of the management committee are also in the favour of appointing the South African national.