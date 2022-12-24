Haris Rauf ties the knot with model Muzna Malik

ISLAMABAD: We had one wedding on our radar this season and it was Haris Rauf’s nikah ceremony that took place in Islamabad on Saturday. While we weren’t expecting anything over the top, the bride, model Muzna Masood Malik, and groom’s ornate, matching ivory outfits were a welcome sight.

An Islamabad salon named Allure salon teased the first look of the bride on their Instagram account. She wore a long, beige-ivory heavily embellished dress by Hussain Rehar and paired it with golden kundan bangles and matching three-tier earrings. The videos picked up on details such as her bridal nose ring and zoomed in to highlight the detailed mehndi design on her hands that had a drawing of her and Rauf with his initials and his bowling speed “HR150” included.

The pace spearhead wore an ivory embroidered sherwani with golden textured buttons. He paired the outfit with white pants and black loafers. Taking to Twitter, all-rounder Shadab Khan congratulated the couple and made a prayer for them.

Rauf’s Lahore Qalandars family took to Instagram and shared video messages on the official team account to congratulate the couple. The page featured videos by Shaheen Shah Afridi, Rashid Khan, Jalat Khan, Tahir Baig, Ahmed Daniyal, Shawaiz Irfan, Dilbar Hussain, Hussain Tallat, Abdullah Shafique, Kamran Ghulam, David Wiese Harry Brook and Fakhar Zaman..

Shahid Afridi and Shaheen were spotted at the event with the rest of the Lahore Qalandars squad wearing white kurta and pants with matching jacquard jackets. Previously, it was reported that Rauf is tying the knot with a class fellow of his in a nikah ceremony and that the main reception and valima will take place a year later. Before his wedding festivities, the pacer was ruled out of the remainder of the Test series against England due to an injury, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said in a statement on December 6. This series marked his Test debut. The fast bowler was discovered by the PSL’s Lahore Qalandars and now plays on the national cricket team alongside Azam, Mohammad Rizwan and the rest of Pakistan’s talented cricketers.