PTI to form next govt in KP: Ghani

Speaker KP Assembly Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani claimed on Saturday that the PTI would win the upcoming general elections and would form the third consecutive government in KPK.

He expressed these views while addressing the 32nd convocation of the Postgraduate Girl’s college Abbottabad, the speaker also awarded degrees to 400 graduates.

Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani said that Girls Degree College No.1 “is a historical institution, it is my hometown, and we will fulfill the demands and needs including the lack of space in the college, underground parking, and other problems so that girls can get an education in a congenial environment”.

Appreciating the performance of the institution, the speaker said that he always has good memories of the college, and owing to the good standard of education people make lines to get admission in the college.

He said that the development of education had always been part of the priorities of the provincial government.

“We have established girl’s colleges in Abbottabad, Rajoia, Galyat, and Shiarwan, and also established Home Economics College in Malikpura Abbottabad earlier there was only one college in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, now one college is in Nowshera and another in Abbottabad, where students are getting professional degrees,” he said.

On the occasion Vice Chancellor AUST Professor Dr. Tahir Irfan, Principal Post graduate college Abbottabad and a large number of students and faculty members were present.