Mushaal fears Yasin Malik could be tortured to death

Chairperson of Peace and Culture Organisation Mushaal Hussein Mullick strongly condemned the undemocratic and inhuman approach of Indian prime minister Narendra Modi-led fascist government towards Yasin Malik who was denied all legal and medical facilities despite being incarcerated in fake and fabricated cases and had serious health issues.

Mushaal, a wife of Yasin Malik, in a statement on Saturday, expressed apprehension that senior Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik was not produced during the scheduled court hearing on Friday-last in false and fictitious Air Force case due to his fast deteriorating health condition, said a press release.

She said that the court adjourned the hearing till January 23, 2023, which raised serious questions because he had several health issues but even then he was not provided with the much-needed life-saving medicines.

Mushaal went on to say that the fascist Modi regime has failed to break Yasin Malik’s resolve for freedom despite using all inhuman and illegal tactics.

The chairperson expressed alarm that the brutal authorities subjected him to torture in the jail because they had nothing to prove him guilty in court, adding that she was worried about the life of her husband who was kept in the death cell of the notorious Tihar jail. Mushaal went on to say that they used brutal tactics to silence the most powerful voice of Kashmiri’s right to self-determination because they neither could buy his loyalty nor could deter him.

The chairperson said that Yasin Malik was detained and was deprived of all legal and medical facilities for his sole crime of being the most powerful voice of the Kashmir freedom struggle in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Mushaal lashed out at the world’s double standard and said if Zelensky of Ukraine was not committing any crime to fight for the freedom of his nation then why Yasin malik was behind the bars? She urged that the international community and UN bodies should shun the duplicity and should also raise such collective supporting voice for Yasin Malik and Kashmiris who have been struggling for their birth rights like they are doing in the case of Ukraine.

She said that Yasin Malik was being punished because he loudly stated in the Indian court that if seeking freedom from Indian occupation was a crime, he would continue to do so and was ready to accept its consequences as well.

She urged the UN bodies, human rights organisations, EU and OIC to press fascist India to release Yasin Malik, who was battling for life in the notorious Tihar jail and ensure the resolution of the Kashmir dispute as per the aspiration of the people of the scenic valley.