AMI system to curb power pilferage, control losses

Switching over to Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) system will bring about a permanent elimination of power pilferage with a systematic control of transmission through round-the-clock monitoring of the electricity meters at all power distribution companies (DISCOs).

This new technology, being introduced in DISCOs, would help reduce power sector losses, enhance quality of billing and recoveries, control power load-shedding and would also address the consumers’ complaints of wrong or over-billing.

The AMI system will end human interventions in meter reading, enhance customer support, better measurements, more accurate billing, a degree of control of consumption and help the persisting dilemma of power outage by enhancing ability of DISCOs to reduce non-technical losses.

This system has already been installed at Multan and Lahore Electric Supply Companies (MEPRCO and LESCO) but at a very limited scale. However, last month, the project was launched at Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) with the financial assistance of the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

Minister for Power Division Engineer Khurram Dastgir told that ADB has provided $170 million for AMI project being carried out in the IESCO phase wises.

“In the first phase, all electricity meters installed at Rawalpindi Cantonment and City Circles were being switched to AMI with an estimated cost of $ 95 million. Over 900,000 electricity meters would be replaced in the city with smart meters in four years,” he said.

The minister informed that DISCOs had already been directed to install AMI meters on all industrial, commercial, bulk power supply and agriculture connections to ensure round-the-clock monitoring.

“Through this system, we would be able to identify areas of power pilferage and power losses. The system would also be installed at all high losses feeders and transformers in all DISCOs,” he added. Khurram Dastgir said, after thorough review of performance and issues of a couple of months back, it has been decided that the IESCO AMI system should be replicated in other DISCOs.

He said, on the directives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, all-out efforts were being made to reduce cost of electricity to provide maximum relief to consumers.

“Besides tapping indigenous energy resources including renewable solar and wind, all government-owned buildings are also being switched to solar energy,” he said. “We will shortly be launch bidding for 600 MW solar energy projects to replace costly power plants with cheaper power generating resources.”

The authorities are confident that the AMI system would provide precise information regarding power supply and consumption down to individual consumers, enabling DISCOs to investigate causes of non-technical power losses. The improved micro and macro level information in relation to power grids is expected to provide DISCOs, new tools and technologies to mitigate these losses.

“The AMI project would completely end human interventions besides bringing transparency in meter reading,” remarked IESCO Chief Dr Muhammad Amjad. “A mobile application was also being introduced for monitoring daily, weekly and monthly consumption of electricity on meters.”

He said the company has around 3.4 million consumers and a data centre has been set up at IESCO’s headquarters with the capacity of five million. “All DISCOs had already received directives from the federal government to install AMI systems on all industrial and commercial meters by June 30, 2023.”

Dr Amjad said the IESCO has also signed a contract with KT Kaifa for design, supply, installation and commissioning of AMI project in Rawalpindi.

The project was a part of the second power distribution enhancement investment program under ADB financing that is hoped to significantly contribute towards improved information collection for asset management.

It will also provide tools to reduce routine operations and maintenance (O&M) costs of distribution companies by eliminating the need for manual meter reading and related field staffing.

“The AMI system would not only eliminate ‘Kunda culture’ and meter tampering but also help locate power breakdown areas in case of power suspension,” said Chairman Board of Directors Engineer Qamar ul Islam Raja. “This system would also improve billing mechanism and reduce aggregated and commercial losses of the company.”