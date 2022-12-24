Rupee sheds 22 paisas against dollar

The exchange rate of the Pakistan rupee depreciated by 22 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Friday and closed at Rs 225.64 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 225.42. According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs 232.5 and Rs 234.7 respectively. The price of the euro was decreased by 06 paisa and closed at Rs 239.72 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 239.78, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese Yen lost one paisa to close at Rs1.70, whereas an increase of 83 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs 272.27 as compared to its last closing of Rs 273.06. The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal increased by 06 paisa each unchanged to close at Rs 61.44 and Rs 60.00 respectively.