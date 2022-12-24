Noor Jahan remembered on death anniversary

The death anniversary of legendary Pakistani singer Noor Jehan was observed

on Friday.

Noor Jehan was born on September 21, 1926 in Kasur. Her real name was Allah Rakhi Wasai. She started her musical career in Calcutta at the age of nine. Known as Malika-e-Tarrannum (Queen of Melody) and sang thousands of songs during her career.

After the partition, she moved to Pakistan. She proved her mettle in acting and direction sector too.

She received many awards… including the highest Pakistani honour in entertainment… Tamgha-e-Imtiaz (The Pride of Performance) in 1966.

Her singing played a vital role, during the 1965 Pak-India war. She sang thousands of hit songs, creating a history in the field.

Noor Jehan died on Dec 23, 2000, in Karachi.