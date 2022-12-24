Inside HSY’s star-studded anniversary celebration

Designer Hassan Sheheryar Yasin aka HSY is celebrating his brand anniversary and it looks like many of Pakistani fashion and entertainment’s biggest names made it a point to accept his invite and party hard. Celebrating over two decades in the fashion arena with roaring ’20s themes and iconic celebs to match, HSY’s anniversary celebration was a star-studded affair. Needless to say, the king of couture shined through with yet another successful year. Bringing old-world glamour back to life, the anniversary bash saw Sanam Saeed, Resham, Ahmed Ali Butt, Danyal Zafar and many others posed in attendance. On the work front, HSY was praised for his drama serial Pehli Si Muhabbat where Shehryar Munawar was paired opposite the uber-talented Maya Ali.