Exhibition ‘Rebel Rebel’ opens at Alhamra Art Gallery

The Lahore Arts Council organised a nine-day group exhibition for art lovers titled “Rebel Rebel” at Alhamra Arts Centre, the Mall. The renowned visual artist Imran Qureshi was the chief guest at the event. The group show features fifty artworks of twenty students from Punjab University. This exhibition includes different types of art, including paintings, sculptures, ceramics and other fine arts. Imran Qureshi congratulated all the artists for their excellent work and said that art is a kind of lifeline of society that describes all shapes and shades of our life. We cannot separate art from our life in any way. He told all young artists that this is just the beginning of a continuous journey and it’s a determination which leads to success one day. Qureshi said Alhamra is an institution providing an ideal environment for young artists for a bright future. Executive Director Alhamra Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi said in his statement that Alhamra’s effort is to provide every opportunity to the young generation to show their performance to encourage the artists of the future and instil in them the spirit to move forward.