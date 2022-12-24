IUB organizes one day workshop on understanding Quran

Department of Translation Studies, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur organized a one-day workshop on course of Arabic for Understanding the Quran. The workshop was presided over by the Vice Chancellor, Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob. In his speech, the Vice-Chancellor said that Muslims had successfully brought the message of Islam to Europe and China in the first century. The Islamia University of Bahawalpur made the Quran comprehension course as a part of the curriculum so that leadership can be developed among the youth.

The Vice-Chancellor praised Dean Faculty of Islamic Learning and Chairman Department of Translation Studies Prof. Dr. Sheikh Shafiq ur Rahman for the successful conduct of the Arabic for Understanding the Qur’an course. Dean Faculty of Islamic Learning Prof. Dr. Sheikh Shafiq ur Rahman introduced the department and informed the participants about the Arabic course for understanding the Qur’an, which has been going on for the past one year.

He also informed the participants about the “Surat ul Quran Forum” approved by the university. On this occasion, the founder and chairman of Character Education Foundation Mahmood Ahmed thanked the Vice Chancellor, Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob and Dean, Prof. Dr. Sheikh Shafiq ur Rahman for inviting the Islamia University of Bahawalpur and informed the Vice Chancellor and other guests about the introduction of their institution and the book compiled according to the university curriculum.

In the workshop, Prof. Dr. Rubina Bhatti Dean Faculty of Social Sciences, Prof. Dr. Irshad Hussain Dean Faculty of Education, Prof. Dr. Saeed Ahmed Buzdar Dean Faculty of Physical and Mathematical Sciences, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Hussain Tahar Dean Faculty of Computing, Prof. Dr. AbubakarTreasurer, Prof. Dr. Sajjad Ahmed Pracha Controller of Examinations, Dr. Muqshof Ahmed Directorate of Academics, Dr. Azhar Hussain Directorate of Alumni Affairs, Dr. Shanayyara Mehmood Assistant Professor, focal persons and teachers of the department participated.

It is important to share that on direction of Vice Chancellor Engineer Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob, Arabic for Quran comprehension course was organized three years ago for BS students. Former Principal Quaid-e-Azam Medical College Prof. Dr. Javed Iqbal, with the support of Character Education Foundation, has prepared Arabic for the Quran comprehension course for BS students of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur the first year of which has been completed.