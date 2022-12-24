Quranic education now mandatory in all private, govt schools: Elahi

Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi said that he thanks Allah Almighty for getting passed Khatam Al-Nabieen University and Quran Act Bill from the Punjab Assembly. CM stated that he thanks Speaker Punjab Assembly Sabtain Khan, members of PTI, PLM-Q and PML-N on the passage of the said bill with unanimity. The passage of said bill gives a positive and nice message on behalf of all assembly members. The Chief Minister while addressing the session at Punjab Assembly stated that the Quran-e-Kareem education has been made mandatory in all private and government schools up to FA level and thanked the Minister for School Education Murad Raas in this regard.

The CM stated that a historic legislation has been made with regard to elevating religion and Khatam-e-Nabuwat (SAW) during the tenure of Imran Khan and our government. Allah Almighty bestowed upon Imran Khan, PTI and us the opportunity to serve the religion. Allah Almighty bestowed upon us this government with the blessings of the Holy Prophet (SAW) and Allah Almighty will safeguard it. Undoubtedly those who work for religion are protected by Allah Almighty. CM stated that whatever the enemy can do but this government will sustain and all the opponents will feel ashamed. We do not ask from anyone but only ask from Allah Almighty.

The CM said that the religious segment pray that we should continue our work regarding serving the religion. InshaAllah we and our coming generations will continue the work of serving the religion. CM highlighted that the approval of Punjab Public Defendant Service Bill from the Punjab Cabinet is a historic step to provide free legal aid to the common man. With the approval of this bill the Punjab government will provide free legal aid to the common man adding that provision of justice to the common man will also be ensured. CM underscored that those having scarce resources will be given a mega relief adding that new opportunities of one thousands employments will be generated.