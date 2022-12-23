PML-N withdraws no-trust motion against Pervaiz Elahi

The Pakistani Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has withdrawn the no-confidence motion it filed against Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi.

On Friday, PML-N leader Khalil Tahir Sindhu stated that the no-trust resolution had been withdrawn because Pervaiz Elahi was no longer the Chief Minister of Punjab.

Khalil Tahir Sindh, on the other hand, has stated unequivocally that their no-confidence motion against the Punjab Assembly Speaker and Deputy Speaker will stand.

There were also reports that the Punjab Assembly session will be held today at 2:00 pm which will be chaired by Speaker Sibtain Khan.

Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman Thursday night de-notified Pervaiz Elahi as Punjab Chief Minister.

Punjab Governor shared the order on his Twitter handle. “Since CM has refrained from obtaining a Vote of Confidence at the appointed day and time therefore he ceases to hold office. Orders issued this evening,” he wrote.

The order said that Provincial Cabinet shall stand dissolved and has also directed Ch Pervaiz Elahi to continue to hold office until his successor enters the office.