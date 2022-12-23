Sonya Hussyn’s latest photoshoot faces public criticism

Sonya Hussyn is a Pakistani actress and model. She made her acting debut with a supporting role in the 2011 series Dareecha. Sonya, from receiving both love and criticism from fans and social media users, has achieved immense fame in a short span of time with her perfect acting skills. Sonya Hussyn is a fashion icon and she knows to carry herself in any kind of dress. Her recent sizzling saree photoshoot is going viral on social media. She is known for her leading role in several television serials including Mujhay Sa ndal Kar Do, Nadamat, Meri Behan Meri Dewrani, Mere Harjai, Sharee e Hayat and many more. Many social media users trolled her and used harsh tones and words.