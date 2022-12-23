Morocco surge to 11th spot in FIFA world rankings

RABAT: Morocco has climbed from 22nd to 11th in the latest FIFA world ranking released on Thursday, after their heroics at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The Atlas Lions were eliminated by France 2-0 in the semifinals at the World Cup before losing 2-1 to Croatia in the third-place playoff, ending their journey with a memorable fourth place as the first ever African side to reach the World Cup semifinals. Morocco is now the highest-ranked team in Africa, ahead of Senegal (19th), Tunisia (30th), Cameroon (33rd) and Nigeria (35th). Brazil maintained their first position since February, followed by Argentina, France, Belgium and England. Issued today, FIFA’s ranking shows Morocco is in the 11th spot ahead of Switzerland, the US, Germany, Mexico, and Uruguay.With a 108.85 score, Morocco is also the first-best team in Africa.The ranking recognizes Morocco’s uplifting and brilliant performances during the 2022 World Cup, where the Atlas Lions triumphed to secure the fourth spot.The Atlas Lions made history after qualifying for the semi-finals. The qualification made Morocco the first African and Arab country to make it so far in World Cup history.Morocco’s performance made international headlines, impressing not only the media but also FIFA.