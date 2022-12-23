Rupee closes at Rs 225.4 against dollar

The exchange rate of the Pakistan rupee depreciated by 02 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Thursday and closed at Rs 225.42 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 225.40. According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs 232.4 and Rs 234.7 respectively. The price of the euro was increased by 27 paisa and closed at Rs 239.78 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 239.51, according to State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese Yen lost one paisa to close at Rs1.70, whereas a decrease of 87 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs 273.06 as compared to its last closing of Rs 273.93. The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal remained unchanged to close at Rs 61.38 and Rs 59.93 respectively.