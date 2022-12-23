US, China, UK top three destinations of Pakistani exports in five months

The United States (US) remained the top export destination of Pakistani products during the first five months of the current fiscal year (2022-23), followed by China and the United Kingdom (UK).

Total exports to the US from July-November (2022-23) were recorded at US$ 2604.966 million against the exports of US$ 2682.332 million during July-November (2021-22), showing decline of 2.88 percent, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

This was followed by the China, wherein Pakistan exported goods worth US$ 877.444 million against the exports of US$ 1016.380 million last year, showing a decrease of 13.66 percent.

UK was the third top export destination, where Pakistan exported goods worth US$ 846.999 million during the months under review against the exports of US$ 944.335 million during last year, showing a decline of 10.30 percent, SBP data revealed. Among other countries, Pakistani exports to Germany stood at US$ 744.938 million against US$ 691.247 million last year, showing an increase of 7.76 percent while the exports to UAE were recorded at US$ 614.916 million against US$ 691.247 million last year.

During July-November (2022-23), the exports to Holland were recorded at US$ 622.999 million against US$ 544.654 million whereas the exports to Afghanistan stood at US$ 213.282 million against US$207.407 million. Pakistan’s exports to Italy were recorded at US$ 491.636 million against the exports of US$ 407.750 million while the exports to Spain were recorded at US$ 568.560 million against US$ 410.094 million last year.

Whereas, the exports to Bangladesh stood at US$ 365.290 million against US$ 316.680 million. Similarly, the exports to France during the months under review were recorded at US$ 252.691 million against US$ 210.421 million while the exports to Saudi Arabia stood at US$ 184.017 million against US$ 163.931 million. Pakistan’s exports to Turkiye were recorded at US$ 139.825 million during the current year compared to US$ 127.513 million last year whereas the exports to Canada stood at US$ 201.717 million against US$ 159.586 million, and Australia stood at US$ 127.583 million during the current year against US$ 113.894 million during last year.