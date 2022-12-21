PML-Q reposes full trust in Pervaiz Elahi’s leadership

Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and PML-Q Parliamentary Leader Sajid Bhatti presided over the PML-Q parliamentary party meeting at CM office in which political situation came under a comprehensive review along with chalking out future strategy. The PML-Q parliamentary party members reposed their complete trust in the leadership of CM Parvez Elahi. PML-Q parliamentary party delegated complete authority of making all decisions to CM Parvez Elahi.

It was resolved during the parliamentary party meeting that all PML-Q members of Punjab Assembly in case of filing no-confidence motion will cast their vote in favour of Chief Minster Punjab Parvez Elahi, Speaker Punjab Assembly Sibtain Khan and Deputy Speaker Wasiq Qayyum, CM Parvez Elahi while addressing the meeting stated that we would stand by Imran Khan with our heart and soul and would remain so InshaAllah in future as well. CM stated that PML-Q is united and will remain so adding that those spreading rumours are treading on a specific agenda and the nefarious designs of such elements who are engaged into making such a false propaganda of internal differences will be foiled.

PML-Q Parliamentary Leader Sajid Bhatti said that the PML-Q parliamentary party is united under the leadership of CM Parvez Elahi adding that we are standing with CM Parvez Elahi like an iron wall and will remain so. He remarked that the Chief Minister is our leader and the whole parliamentary political as well as public force is standing shoulder to shoulder with Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi. PML-Q Parliamentary Leader MPA Sajid Bhatti, Hafiz Ammar Yasir, Shujjat Nawaz, Muhammad Abdullah Warraich, Muhammad Rizwan, Ehsan-ul-Haq, Muhammad Afzal, Khadija Umer, Basma Chaudhry attended the meeting. MNA Hussain Elahi also participated in the meeting.

Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi presided over 8th meeting of LDA governing body at CM office today in which Lahore Master Plan 2050 was granted approval and laid emphasis to secure agricultural land in future. It was decided during the meeting to enforce sustainable policy measures for maintaining the urban rural balance. It was decided during the meeting to enhance proportion of green land area from 7 to 20 percent in Lahore and approval was also granted to undertake planning in the Lahore Master Plan for the division, district and town level. CM directed that planning should be made in the Lahore Master Plan according to the proportion of population in the transport, commercial and industrial areas. He revealed that Central Business District Projects would also be taken into consideration in the Lahore Master Plan. Approval was granted to promote tourism, environment and urban facilities in the Lahore Master Plan 2050.

Approval was granted for the issuance of additional funds for the Area Development Programme for the financial year 2022-23. Approval was accorded to improve service structure of the heads of finance, revenue and recovery wings of LDA. Approval was granted for making rules and regulations of appointment and promotion in the IT cadre. Approval was given during the meeting to arrange out of court settlement with the legal heirs of Dr. Iftikhar and other owners. Principal approval was granted during the meeting to renew an agreement with the Choueifat School. Approval was granted for PC-1 of LDA city and allotment of substitute plots to the affectees of Mustafa Town. Vice Chairman LDA and Senior Provincial Minister Mian Muhammad Aslam Iqbal, Principal Secretary to CM Muhammad Khan Bhatti, former Principal Secretary to CM G.M Sikandar, Vice Chairman WASA Sheikh Imtiaz Mahmood, MPA Pir Mukhtar, Tariq Sana Bajwa, Secretaries of Housing and Local Government departments, Commissioner Lahore Division, DG LDA and concerned officials attended the meeting. With compliments from, The Directorate General Public Relations, Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has paid tribute to the security forces for the successful operation against the terrorists in Bannu. He praised the bravery and courage of the soldiers of the Pakistan Army and said that the security forces have bravely defeated the terrorists. I salute the officers and jawans of the security forces, he added and asserted that the whole nation was united to eradicate the scourge of terrorism.

The CM also paid tribute to the sacrifice of the martyred soldiers and extended heartfelt sympathies to their families. We value the great sacrifices of the martyrs for the cultivation of peace in the country; he said and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of precious human lives in a road accent near Gujrat. The CM extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved families and sought a report about the accident. He also ordered legal action against the driver responsible for the accident.

Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has fulfilled his promise to the people of Taunsa. On his order, a notification has been issued to give the status of the district to Taunsa. The CM presented a notification to Kh. Shirazul Mahmood MNA and Muhammad Khan Leghari. The district would comprise Vohwa, Taunsa, Koh-e-Sulaiman tehsils and 362 union councils.

The CM mentioned that he promised to give the status of the district to Taunsa in a public meeting in 2005 and added that the problems of the people will be solved at their doorstep now. A new chapter of development will begin and the area would be prosperous besides creating employment opportunities for the people. The establishment of five new districts and a division in a short period is unique in provincial history, he remarked.

Kh Shirazul Mahmood and Muhammad Khan Leghari said that Ch. Parvez Elahi is a true benefactor to the people of DG Khan. Ch. Parvez Elahi has opened the way for development by making Taunsa a district and it would also go on the path of development at par with other cities, they added. Sanaullah Khan Mastikhel MNA, Zegham Ali Nutkani and Waseem Khan Khokhar were also present.

Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of the husband of PTI leader Dr Shireen Mazari. In his condolence message, the CM extended his heartfelt sympathies to Dr Shireen Mazari and the bereaved family. He prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and give patience to the bereaved.