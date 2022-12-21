Zardari gives more importance to gambling than politics: Cheema

Spokesperson to the Chief Minister and Punjab Government Musarat Jamshed Cheema, while talking to the media outside Zaman Park, said that the PTI’s women MPAs have met chairman Imran Khan to enquire about his health. The political situation in the country was also discussed in the meeting which lasted for more than one and a half hours. Musarat Cheema asserted that she wants to ask the concerned quarters to investigate who is making phone calls to our members and they are also suggested to reach safe places besides offering them money.

Calls have been made to Hafizabad’s Member Punjab Assembly Mamoon Jafar and other women members, she mentioned. Calls are being made from both sides, PML-N and PPP, she said and added that associates of Zardari and Sharjeel Memon are also making calls. She denounced former President Asif Zardari and said that Zardari does not give more importance to politics than gambling.

Zardari has limited the federal party like PPP to Sindh only; she said and made it clear that PTI members are not up for sale. They have already cursed the offer of crores of rupees before. When these people can’t buy us, they start threatening us and releasing fake videos, she lamented. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf will continue its just struggle according to the constitution and law, she further said.

Earlier, the spokesperson tweeted that the successful operation against terrorists in Bannu is proof of the courage and professionalism of the soldiers of the Pakistan Army. All the hostages have been rescued safely. The whole nation pays homage to the martyred jawans in this operation and we pray that may Allah give them a speedy recovery.

Criticizing the federal government, she said that the imported government should inform the public about the causes of the recent spate of terrorism. The incidents of terrorism have increased by 50%, which the imported government has failed to deal with, she said. PDM’s whole focus is on NRO-2 and the imported government is prioritizing the safety of its corruption money over the safety of the people, she concluded.