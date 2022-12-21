Minister asks youth to play role in country’s reformation

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal Wednesday called upon the youth of the country to play their due role in the reformation of the country.

“Let’s become part of the Make Pakistan Movement to ensure the reformation of Pakistan”, Ahsan Iqbal said while addressing the inauguration ceremony of the ‘Food, Pharma and Nutrition Conference’ organised by Riphah University here.

He said the world is competing on the economic fronts and gone are the days when countries were having a competition on the basis of their political systems. Therefore, he said, we will have to make fast developments on the economic front to save Pakistan’s future. He highlighted that any successful system has the capacity to make proper utilization of knowledge and then take benefit from it.

The minister maintained that there was no scarcity of talent and other resources in Pakistan but the only thing we needed was the continuity of policies. “The only way to fast development is to ensure peace, stability, and continuity of policies”, he added. Ahsan Iqbal reiterated the government’s resolve to provide a good base of sustainable development for the future generation of the country. He said the youth must get away with hatred and intolerance to ensure development, cooperation, and harmony in society.

The minister added that the promotion of exports was the top priority of the government and that the pharma industry had immense potential to help increase the country’s exports. Halal foods, he said, had also vast potential especially in Middle Eastern countries which should be tapped by increasing Halal food processing.

Ahsan Iqbal pointed out that Pakistan is rich in all kinds of natural resources which must be properly utilized by using state-of-the-art technology.