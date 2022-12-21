USAID chief assures support to FM Bilawal in flood rehabilitation

WASHINGTON: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari held meeting with USAID Administrator Samantha Power and discussed rehabilitation and reconstruction of the flood-affected areas.

US Agency for International Development Administrator Samantha Power met Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in Washington DC to discuss Pakistan’s response to recent floods.

She reinforced USAID’s commitment to providing life-saving assistance to flood-affected communities.

The Foreign Minister said in a tweet that he had a fruitful meeting with USAID Administrator Samantha Power. During the meeting, he thanked USAID leadership for helping to deal with floods in Pakistan and appreciated the humanitarian aid from the United States.

Bilawal Bhutto and USAID Administrator discussed long-term cooperation for the rehabilitation and reconstruction of flood-affected areas.

The Foreign Minister also met Senator Lindsey Graham, Senator Bob Menendez, Senator Jeane Shaheen, and Senator Tim Kaine and appreciated the US support to Pakistan for relief, rehabilitation, and reconstruction of flood-affected areas. The Foreign Minister said that Congress is playing an important role in supporting rehabilitation and reconstruction after the floods.