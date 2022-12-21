FM Bialwal expresses displeasure over Taliban ban on university education for girls

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari expressed disappointment on Tuesday over the Taliban’s ban on women attending university but said the best approach remained engagement with Afghanistan’s rulers.

“I’m disappointed by the decision that was taken today,” Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on a visit to Washington.

But he said: “I still think the easiest path to our goal — despite having a lot of setbacks when it comes to women’s education and other things — is through Kabul and through the interim government.”

Bilawal warned of further instability in Afghanistan and the rise of the Islamic State group as an alternative to the Taliban.

“Is the alternative for us to imagine that we can somehow artificially stitch together an alternate opposition that can command the same sort of legitimacy?”

The Taliban, who had promised a softer approach than during their 1996-2001 regime, banned university education for women on Tuesday, after already closing secondary schools for girls.

The United States, whose troop withdrawal from Afghanistan last year precipitated the collapse of the Western-backed government, warned that the Taliban decision could permanently end any hopes for a positive relationship between the two sides.

However, Bilawal stressed the importance of ensuring economic support “to create the political space required for those within the Afghan regime who actually believe that they should deliver” on human rights issues.

FM Bilawal denounces Bannu hostage incident

Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, Pakistan’s foreign minister, expressed worry over the recent uptick in terrorist activity, calling incidents like the hostage situation at the Bannu counterterrorism facility “alarming.”

The country’s northwest Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) compound was overrun by terrorists from the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) on December 18, and several security personnel was taken, hostage. However, three days after the militants overpowered security guards in the centre, the security forces successfully cleared the facility while also killing 25 terrorists.

“Regional peace is inevitable in order to achieve economic stability. Protecting our people is our first priority,” FM Bilawal said in a debate over South Asia at the United States think tank Atlantic Council.

He said that Pakistan seriously desires an end to terrorism and militancy and to establish peace in the region, in which the country has played a key role.

He also said that the security situation in Pakistan is better than in 2007.

“We are strictly obliged to take action against extremism, especially the outlawed TTP,” Bilawal said, adding that such action is necessary for the protection and security of the people.

‘Pakistan wants healthy relations with US, Europe’

Talking about Pakistan’s relations with other countries, the foreign minister said that they are making efforts to strengthen its bilateral ties.

“We want better links with the US, Europe, and other regions,” Bilawal said.

He also expressed pleasure over Pakistan’s exit from the Financial Action Task Force’s (FATF) grey list.

He also appreciated US’ efforts for peace and stability.

“Pakistan and the United States can move forward together in various fields. There are opportunities for cooperation in agriculture, health and many other sectors,” he added.

Bilawal seeks world efforts for flood victims’ rehabilitation

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader explained Pakistan’s situation during the record monsoon rains from June to September, stating that dealing with the floods, potential future environmental disasters, and aiding the victims are the nation’s biggest challenges.

Our main concern is repairing the damage brought on by the flooding, Bilawal said.

The minister pleaded with the world community to work together to help the flood victims.

“The international community must work with Pakistan against climate change as different countries have been affected by it,” said Bilawal, hoping to receive funds from fellow countries at the International Conference on Climate Resilient Pakistan. He also thanked the United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres’s appeal for help for the flood victims.

“This conference is the beginning to deal with climate change. We are working on a strategy to deal with the future challenges,” said the foreign minister.