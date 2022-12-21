Today’s gold prices in Pakistan – 21 December 2022

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs182,000 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs156,040. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 139,750 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 161,450. Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities. City Gold Silver Lahore PKR 182,000 PKR 1,980 Karachi PKR 182,000 PKR 1,980 Islamabad PKR 182,000 PKR 1,980 Peshawar PKR 182,000 PKR 1,980 Quetta PKR 182,000 PKR 1,980 Sialkot PKR 182,000 PKR 1,980 Attock PKR 182,000 PKR 1,980 Gujranwala PKR 182,000 PKR 1,980 Jehlum PKR 182,000 PKR 1,980 Multan PKR 182,000 PKR 1,980 Bahawalpur PKR 182,000 PKR 1,980 Gujrat PKR 182,000 PKR 1,980 Nawabshah PKR 182,000 PKR 1,980 Chakwal PKR 182,000 PKR 1,980 Hyderabad PKR 182,000 PKR 1,980 Nowshehra PKR 182,000 PKR 1,980 Sargodha PKR 182,000 PKR 1,980 Faisalabad PKR 182,000 PKR 1,980 Mirpur PKR 182,000 PKR 1,980