Daily Times

Your right to know Wednesday, December 21, 2022


,

Today’s gold prices in Pakistan – 21 December 2022

Web Desk

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs182,000 on Wednesday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs156,040. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 139,750 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 161,450.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 182,000 PKR 1,980
Karachi PKR 182,000 PKR 1,980
Islamabad PKR 182,000 PKR 1,980
Peshawar PKR 182,000 PKR 1,980
Quetta PKR 182,000 PKR 1,980
Sialkot PKR 182,000 PKR 1,980
Attock PKR 182,000 PKR 1,980
Gujranwala PKR 182,000 PKR 1,980
Jehlum PKR 182,000 PKR 1,980
Multan PKR 182,000 PKR 1,980
Bahawalpur PKR 182,000 PKR 1,980
Gujrat PKR 182,000 PKR 1,980
Nawabshah PKR 182,000 PKR 1,980
Chakwal PKR 182,000 PKR 1,980
Hyderabad PKR 182,000 PKR 1,980
Nowshehra PKR 182,000 PKR 1,980
Sargodha PKR 182,000 PKR 1,980
Faisalabad PKR 182,000 PKR 1,980
Mirpur PKR 182,000 PKR 1,980

 

 

Submit a Comment