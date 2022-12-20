IHC adjourns Imran Khan’s appeal in Toshakhana case

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday adjourned hearing till next month in an appeal of PTI’s chief Imran Khan challenging the ECP’s verdict in toshakhana case. Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the case filed by former prime minister against his disqualification in toshakhana case. Barrister Ali Zafar, the counsel of petitioner, couldn’t appear before the court and his associate lawyer prayed the court for this day’s adjournment. The bench accepted the request and adjourned the case till after the winter vacations.