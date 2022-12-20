Pakistan placed 7th on WTC points table after England clean sweep

KARACHI: Pakistan cricket team’s free fall in the World Test Championship points table continued on Tuesday as Babar Azam’s succumbed to a third straight loss at the hands of England, losing the final Test of the series in Karachi by 8 wickets. Ben Duckett and captain Ben Stokes remained unbeaten as England chased down the 4th innings target easily.

Middle order batter Harry Brook, who played a pivotal role in all of England's wins, was deservingly adjudged Player of the match and Player of the series. Pakistan after this loss have dropped below West Indies to the 7th spot on the WTC points table. They have a percentage points of 38.89 after the series sweep at the hands of England. The loss is a big jolt to Pakistan who were harbouring dreams of reaching the final of WTC had they been able to beat England.

The victory ensured England stayed on the fifth spot as their percentage points moved to 46.97. Australia are firmly on the top of the points table while India’s win over Bangladesh in the 1st Test pushed them above South Africa in the second spot. The outcome of India’s 2nd Test against Bangladesh and the remainder of South Africa’s series in Australia will be crucial in deciding who will make it to the final of the WTC, which will be played between the top two teams on the table. India will take on Australia in a crucial home series which will again be crucial in deciding the fate of the final.