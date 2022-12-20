Aqeel, Shoaib register wins in Begum Kulsum tennis tourney

LAHORE: Top-ranked players Aqeel Khan and Muhammad Shoaib opened their campaigns in the 8th Begum Kulsum Saifullah Khan National Ranking Tennis Tournament 2022 on winning note here at Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) Complex on Tuesday.

Top seed Aqeel trounced Waqas Malik in straight sets 6-2, 6-0, while Shoaib downed Usman Ejaz 6-0,6-2.

Earlier an impressive ceremony was held where Salim Saifullah Khan, President of PTF was the chief guest.

Tennis ace Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi, Aqeel Khan and a large number of players, parents, coaches and PTF officials attended the ceremony.

The PTF president also witnessed some of the matches and had a fruitful discussion with Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi and Aqeel Khan for promotion of tennis in Pakistan. He expressed satisfaction on the renovation of the Aqeel Khan Centre Court.

Contests of Men’s Singles, Boys 18&Under Singles and Boys 14&Under Singles were held.

The results are as under: Men’s Singles 1st Round: Abdullah Adnan bt Ahmed Babar 6-0,6-1; Imran Bhatti bt Jibran ul Haq 6-4,6-3; M. Huzaifa Khan bt Israr Gul 6-1,6-2; M.Talha Khan bt Bakir Ali 3-6,6-4,6-2; Muzammil Murtaza bt Asadullah 7-5, 6-3; Sami Zeb Khan bt Heera Ashiq 6-7(6),6-2,6-4; M.Abid bt Hasam Khan 6-3,6-2; Shahzad Khan bt Hamid Israr 6-4,6-0; Mudassir Murtaza bt Ahmed Nael Qureshi 6-2,6-1; Aqeel Khan Bt Waqas Malik 6-2,6-0; Yousaf Khalil bt Bilal Asim 6-0,6-1; Saqib Hayat bt Farman Shakeel 6-3,6-1; Mahatir Muhammad bt Shahid Afridi 3-6,6-1,7-5; Muhammad Shoaib bt Usman Ejaz 6-0,6-2; Barkatullah bt M. Hamza Asim 6-1,6-1; Faizan Fayyaz bt M. Zain Ali Hayat 6-0, 6-2

Boys 18&Under Singles 1st Round: Sami Zeb Khan bt M. Haziq Asim 6-1,6-1; Kamran Khan bt Mustansir Ali Khan

6-4,6-2; Saifullah Khan bt Bilal Ikram

6-1,6-1; Farman Shakeel bt Hamza Rehmat 6-1,6-0; M. Talha Khan bt Ibrahim Bin Sohail 6-0,6-1

Boys 14&Under Singles 1st Round: Ahmed Shaikh bt Anees Khan 5-4(5),4-2; Amir Mazari bt Hashir Alam 4-0,4-1; Abdullah Khan bt Ali Bachani 4-0,4-1; S. Hassan Usmani bt Ahmed Khan 4-2,4-2; Abdul Basit bt Haziq Areejo 4-1,5-3; Rayan Khan bt Junaid Khan 4-0,4-2; Ihsanullah Kabir bt M. Sohan Noor 3-5,5-4(6),5-4;Sameer Zaman bt Abdul Razak 4-1, 4-1.