Pakistan Basketball Federation gets PSB affiliation

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Basketball Federation (PBBF) has become an active affiliated unit of Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) after the approval of PSB Board meeting, the PBBF announced on Tuesday. “This affiliation is in line with the PSB Rules 2022,” a PBBF spokesman said in a statement.

According to the spokesman, the decision to grant affiliation was taken in the 26th PSB Board meeting, held under the chairmanship of Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Ehsan Ur Rehman Mazari, who is also the President of PSB. Under the leadership of its President, Brigadier (R) Muhammad Iftikhar Mansoor and Secretary General, Khalid Bashir, PBBF is playing an active role for the promotion of basketball in the country. The PBBB is also recognized by Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) International Olympics Committee (IOC), International Basketball Federation (FIBA) and FIBA Asia.

The federation in the recent past organized men and women events and is planning to hold a series of tournaments next year. “After the approval and formally notified by PSB, the federation is the only representative organization at the national and international levels that can take all kinds of measures for the development of basketball,” the spokesman said. He asked the departments and divisions to take prior permission from the federation to organize basketball competitions in the country.