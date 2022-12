Foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto on Tuesday discussed Pakistan-US cooperation in areas of trade and investment, education, agriculture and climate change.

“Had a useful discussion with @RepBera Chair Asia Subcommittee on Pakistan-U.S. partnership in trade & investment, education, agriculture & climate change & how U.S. Congress could support Pakistan in rehabilitation efforts to build back better and greener,” Bilawal tweeted after a meeting with senior Congress official.