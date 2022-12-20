Today’s gold prices in Pakistan – 19 December 2022

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs172,650 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 148,020. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 133,850 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 154,880. Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities. City Gold Silver Lahore PKR 172,650 PKR 1,980 Karachi PKR 172,650 PKR 1,980 Islamabad PKR 172,650 PKR 1,980 Peshawar PKR 172,650 PKR 1,980 Quetta PKR 172,650 PKR 1,980 Sialkot PKR 172,650 PKR 1,980 Attock PKR 172,650 PKR 1,980 Gujranwala PKR 172,650 PKR 1,980 Jehlum PKR 172,650 PKR 1,980 Multan PKR 172,650 PKR 1,980 Bahawalpur PKR 172,650 PKR 1,980 Gujrat PKR 172,650 PKR 1,980 Nawabshah PKR 172,650 PKR 1,980 Chakwal PKR 172,650 PKR 1,980 Hyderabad PKR 172,650 PKR 1,980 Nowshehra PKR 172,650 PKR 1,980 Sargodha PKR 172,650 PKR 1,980 Faisalabad PKR 172,650 PKR 1,980 Mirpur PKR 172,650 PKR 1,980