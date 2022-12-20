Elon Musk poll shows 57.5pc want him to step down as Twitter chief

Twitter users voted in a poll for Elon Musk to step down as chief executive of the social media platform, in a backlash against the billionaire less than two months after he took over. About 57.5% votes were for “Yes”, while 42.5% were against the idea of Musk stepping down as the head of Twitter, according to the poll the billionaire launched on Sunday evening. Over 17.5 million people took part in the vote. Musk said on Sunday he will abide by the results of the poll, but did not give details on when he would step down if results said he should. Shares of Tesla Inc (TSLA.O), the electric-car maker Musk heads, were up about 5% in premarket trading. Musk, who lost his title as the world’s richest person earlier this month, also founded tunneling enterprise Boring Company, backs medical device company Neuralink and heads rocket company SpaceX. Tesla investors have been concerned Musk has been spreading himself too thin following the Twitter deal.

Tesla shares have already lost nearly 60% of their value this year, as, like other carmakers, it battles supply chain issues and increasing competition in the EV space. “It appears Musk’s reign as CEO of Twitter will come to an end and thus be a major positive for Tesla’s stock, starting to slowly remove this albatross from the story,” Wedbush analyst Dan Ives said in a note. “Musk is Tesla and Tesla is Musk.”