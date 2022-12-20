Two lose lives in Miranshah attack

At least two people were killed and four others were injured when a suicide attacker struck a security forces vehicle in Miranshah, North Waziristan on Monday. According to police officials, the attacker rammed a rickshaw into a government vehicle and blew himself up. Security officials confirmed that both civilian and security personnel were among the casualties. The injured individuals were shifted to DHQ Miranshah Hospital and the blast site was cordoned off by security officials and an investigation was initiated. A day earlier, police in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa had come under militant attack in Lakki Marwat, leading to a fierce exchange of fire that resulted in the martyrdom of at least four policemen and injuries to as many, officials said on Sunday.

Local police officials had said that militants attacked the Bargai police station early in the morning with rockets and grenades. “There was a fierce exchange of fire between the police and terrorists. The attackers threw hand grenades and fired rockets toward the police station,” a police official said. Moreover, earlier this week, at least three people had been killed and five others were injured after a suicide bomber blew himself up in Miranshah town. According to government sources, most of the casualties had been pedestrians in the area.