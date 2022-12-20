Bombing leaves 13 injured in Khuzdar

A powerful blast rocked Balochistan’s Khuzdar city, leaving 13 people injured on Monday. The blast happened after explosive material blew up at a two-way road near the Umar Farooq intersection in the city, the police said. The injured were shifted to the Teaching Hospital, where two were said to be in critical condition. Khuzdar Station House Officer (SHO) Muhammad Jan Sasoli, while confirming the blast, said the explosive was attached to a motorcycle in the area. He said that the wounded have been moved to the District Headquarters Hospital, Khuzdar. “The police have reached the area and cordoned it off,” Sasoli added. Earlier, the head constable of Khuzdar police station, Ali Khan, said the two injured persons were in critical condition. He also said that checkpoints have been set up in the city to arrest the suspects.

Meanwhile, Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo condemned the attack and imposed an emergency in hospitals across the city. “Terrorists who target innocent people are enemies of the nation. No religion or society gives permission for this bloodshed,” he said in a statement. The minister further instructed the law enforcement agencies and administration to immediately arrest the perpetrators and increase security at the Khuzdar highway. Bizenjo also directed the provision of the best treatment to the injured people and prayed for their speedy recovery.