PTI forms body for seat adjustment with PML-Q

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has formed a committee for the seat adjustment between his party and ally Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q), former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry said on Monday. The development came in response to the PML-Q’s demand of a seat adjustment in 25 constituencies with the PTI before the dissolution of the Punjab Assembly. Fawad, who is PTI’s senior vice-president, said the newly formed body will look into the matters regarding the seat adjustment. Reports said the committee is headed by the party’s Vice-Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi. Fawad and former defence minister Pervaiz Khattak are also among its members. According to reports, PML-Q had agreed to dissolve the Punjab Assembly under the condition that it will receive 25 to 30 provincial seats in South Punjab, Gujarat Division and Sialkot in the next general elections. The development came last week during a meeting of a PML-Q delegation, headed by former federal minister Ch Moonis Elahi, with PTI Chairman Imran Khan in Lahore as political activity heats up in the country ahead of the dissolution of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab assemblies. MNA Ch Hussein Elahi also attended the meeting that discussed the core issue related to the dissolution of the assembly.

Also on Monday, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) submitted a no-confidence motion against Chief Minister Parvaiz Elahi in the Punjab Assembly. Opposition lawmakers, including PPP Parliamentary Leader Hassan Murtaza, PML-N’s Khawaja Imran Nazir, Chief Whip of PML-N Tahir Khalil Sindhu and others reached the Punjab Assembly Secretariat and submitted the no-trust motion. It was formally received by Punjab Assembly Secretary Inayat Hussain Lak.