Sindh steps up to fight for human rights

Sindh Assembly has unanimously passed a much-needed Sindh Protection of Human Rights (Amendment) Bill, 2022, to strengthen the Sindh Human Rights Commission and make it a more effective institution to achieve its mission.

Speaking on the floor of the House, Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Human Rights Surendar Valasai said that in accordance with the vision of Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for the protection and promotion of human rights this amendment bill will serve as an effective mechanism to safeguard the human rights of citizens without any discrimination. As per the newly passed amendment, the Sindh Human Rights Commission will be comprised of two Members of the Provincial Assembly of Sindh, nominated by the Speaker of the Provincial Assembly, while the four other members, with demonstrable experience in the field of Human Rights, at least one of whom shall be from the minority community and one shall have considerable experience in Business and Human Rights, to be appointed by Chief Minister. Either an Additional Secretary or Deputy Secretary of the Human Rights Department shall be nominated by the Department. The new law states that no member shall be above 60 years of age, while the Chairman and members shall hold office for a period of four years unless they themselves resign or are removed from office. The criteria for the appointment have also been changed through the fresh amendment, under which human rights activists with 15 years or more demonstrable experience in the field will also be eligible besides a retired judge of the high court or any person qualified to be the judge of the high court.

The Bill reads that the amendment will serve as an alternate dispute resolution and accountability mechanism for business-related abuse of human rights and provide easy access to remedy. The SHRC can visit any business enterprise or corporate entity, with prior intimation to the concerned corporate entity’s supervisory body or authority, to ascertain the reported violations or abuse and the working conditions of employees, workers or inmates of the supply chain or the value chain. It has been empowered to review the safeguards provided by or under the Constitution or any law for the time being in force for the protection of human rights and also in the sphere of Business and Human Rights and National Action Plan on Business and Human Rights to ensure accountability and access to remedy as an alternate dispute forum and to recommend measures for effective implementation of laid down procedure and for due diligence in business enterprises.

Regarding the objects and reasons for the new legislation of Sindh Human Rights Department says: “In view of the country’s international commitment to UN conventions Generalized Scheme of Preference (GSP+) and United Nations Guiding Principles on Human Rights and to make Sindh Human Rights Commission an effective institution to cater to contemporary demands and challenges, the capacity and role of the SHRC is required to be strengthened and enhanced so as to make it work in a proactive and responsible manner and to serve as a Provincial Alternative Dispute Resolution Forum, in the domain of Business and Human Rights.”