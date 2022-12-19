ITP to penalise traffic rules violators through electronic system

Making traffic system on par with international standards, the Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has planned to introduce electronic system in order to penalise traffic’s rules violators to cope with ever increasing traffic violations in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).

Under the new e-system, a penalty fine against the respective violations would be imposed on motor vehicle owners automatically. This was shared with Daily Times by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Traffic Dr Mustafa Tanveer. He stated that a similar system is already operating in many countries of the word. “Keeping pace with technological advancement, we decided to launch an automatic system with lesser human involvement to control the traffic violations issue,” he added. While sharing details, the SSP said the digital system would be linked with CCTV cameras of the Safe City Project installed at various locations in the capital.

When someone commits any violation, the CCTV will blink and punch a picture of the number plate of that vehicle. Some codes of compressive traffic rules are installed in the new system. “The system-linked CCTV will trace violations in accordance with messages generated by these codes,” Dr Tanveer briefed about the functioning of the new system.

The deducted vehicle registration numbers would be put in the system and an automatic penalty fine would be generated in accordance with the violation which would be sent to the vehicle owner. If someone violator does not pay the fine, his/her vehicle will be totalled after a certain time. While devising the new system, the SSP recalled, excise and taxation departments of all respective provinces are taken on board. “The purpose of approaching them was to get registered vehicle’ owner details,” he explained.

To reply to a question, Dr Tanveer said that currently only Islamabad and Punjab registered numbers are part of the plan. “As per an assessment most of the vehicles plying in the ICT are having registration with Islamabad and Punjab respectively that’s why only these both stations are yet made part of strategy,” he highlighted, adding that when the system would be fully operational rest provinces included as Sindh, KPK and AJK also to be included.